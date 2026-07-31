MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Starting in August, visitors heading to Miami Beach will get a real nice discount on parking rates as the City has renewed their $1 hourly parking offer.

The slashed parking fees will be applicable at city lots, garages and on-street parking throughout the city.

The discounted rate is available exclusively through the ParkMobile app and allows for up to three discounted hours per session.

This rate will be in effect from August 1 through October 31.

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