Cities and towns with face covering orders

(WSVN) - Cities and towns across South Florida are starting to order their residents and visitors to wear face coverings while inside certain businesses. Local leaders say masks can be homemade using something as simple as a bandanna or scarf.

Miami-Dade

City of Miami: Residents and workers must wear masks inside retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and on construction sites beginning at 11:59 PM, Wednesday. The order also applies to food delivery workers.

Cutler Bay: Customers and workers must wear face coverings inside restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies and during deliveries. The order goes into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Miami Beach: Miami Beach workers and customers must cover their nose and mouth while inside grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants. The order does not apply to walking outside, although it’s recommended by the county in accordance to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

Miami Lakes: Workers at restaurants/eateries, grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations must cover their nose and mouth.

City of Homestead: Residents are urged to wear a mask while out in public.

Broward County

Miramar: All individuals are ordered to wear a nose and mouth covering in public, including workers at grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies and restaurants. Delivery service workers must also follow the order.

Plantation: Every person working, living, visiting or doing business in the City of Plantation is encouraged to wear a cloth facial covering while in any public place.

Monroe County

Key West: Key West has ordered residents to cover their nose and mouth while inside businesses until further notice.

