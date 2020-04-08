Cutler Bay will require face masks to be used at essential businesses

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The town of Cutler Bay has put out an order that will require all people to cover their noses and mouths while at essential businesses starting Friday.

Town Manager Rafael Casals issued the emergency order that will go into effect on Friday at 11:59 p.m.

All restaurant, grocery store and pharmacy employees and customers must wear a form of face covering while inside the facilities.

The order also applies to those making deliveries.

