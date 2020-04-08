Cities and towns requiring face coverings

(WSVN) - Cities and towns across South Florida are starting to order its residents and visitors to wear face coverings while inside certain businesses. Local leaders say masks can be homemade using something as simple as a bandanna or scarf.

Key West: Key West ordered residents to cover their nose and mouth while inside businesses until further notice.

Cutler Bay: Customers and workers must wear face coverings inside restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies and during deliveries. The order goes into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Miami Beach: Miami Beach workers and customers must cover their nose and mouth while inside grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants. The order does not apply to walking outside, although it’s recommended by the county in accordance to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

Miami Lakes: Workers at restaurants/eateries, grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations must cover their nose and mouth.

Miramar: All individuals ordered to wear a nose and mouth covering in public, including workers at grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies and restaurants. Delivery service workers must also follow the order.

