Key West residents required to wear masks inside businesses

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West has ordered residents to wear masks inside businesses at all times.

Starting Tuesday, city officials said, anyone heading out to pick up essentials must have their nose and mouth covered to enter a business.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said the masks can be homemade and can be something as simple as a bandana.

The measure is being enforced on the same day as a similar measure went into effect in Miami Beach.

Officials urged to leave the professional masks for healthcare workers.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.