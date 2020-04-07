Miramar to require all people to cover faces in public

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar has put out an order that will require all people to cover their noses and mouths while out in public starting Wednesday.

Miramar City Manager Vernon Hargray issued the order, Tuesday night.

“COVID-19 continues to be a concern due to increases in the number of positive cases within the City of Miramar,” Hargray said in a release. “In order to limit its potential community spread, it is now necessary for the city to implement further restrictions for the general health, safety and welfare of the community.”

The order includes all employees and customers of grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies and restaurants.

All individuals providing delivery services are also required to wear a form of covering over their noses and mouths while making deliveries, officials said.

Miramar follows Miami Beach and Key West as the two other cities mandating the use of face coverings while out in public.

