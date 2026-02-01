CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables residents and their pets celebrated the opening of a new dog park Saturday.

The “Chewy Bark Park” opened at The Underline park in Coral Gables.

The 17,000 square foot park features a special cooling turf, agility courses and dedicated zones for all sizes of dogs.

The park paid tribute to the Chewy company’s South Florida roots and gives pet owners a new spot to connect with others.

“It’s an opportunity for the individuals that live in proximity to the park, and throughout the county, to come and enjoy commuting with each other, and also having a space, that can be very beneficial for their pets to enjoy as well,” said Eulois Cleckley, CEO of The Underline.

Those who attended the opening experienced giveaways, pet friendly activities, and other events at the park.

