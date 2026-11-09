NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the moment several cats and kittens were tossed into a flooded parking lot outside the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

The footage was recorded on Nov. 1 on West Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach.

“This was genuinely horrific. They really tossed them, and they just — they didn’t care,” said Jossie Aguirre, executive director of the Humane Society.

Aguirre’s cameras captured the whole incident, which Broward authorities are now investigating.

“The video is really hard to watch. You see somebody opening the driver’s side door of their car and start tossing cats out, and they just allow them to drop in the flooded parking lot,” she said.

After being thrown out, two kittens land right next to the front tire while several others remain under the car. With what appears to be no regard for the kittens’ lives, the driver backs out and drives off.

“They didn’t care that they were going to cause harm,” said Aguirre.

Thankfully, staff members noticed the abandoned cats shortly after they were left behind and quickly jumped into action. In all, staff rescued 13 cats in a matter of minutes.

“More than anything, we are lucky that the team responded so quickly because had they not responded as quickly, some of the kittens could have drowned,” said Aguirre.

To Aguirre, what that driver did is unimaginable.

“There was so many safe spaces they could have left these kittens, and they chose the cruel way of handling the situation,” she said.

According to the Humane Society of Greater Miami, they provided the car’s tag number to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies because the car is registered in that county.

Officials said the kittens now need adopters or fosters. If you are interested in the cats, contact the Humane Society of Greater Miami. For more information, click here.

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