(WSVN) - Congressman Carlos Gimenez won re-election in Florida’s 28th Congressional District.

The incumbent Republican won his fourth term on Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Phil Ehr and Independent candidate Eddy Rojas.

The area includes parts of Miami-Dade as well as the Florida Keys.

Gimenez currently chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee in the House of Representatives. During the 2026 campaign, he focused on border security, national security and investing in the local community.

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