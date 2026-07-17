NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman who served as the primary caregiver for an elderly woman with a debilitating disease is accused of using the victim’s money to fund frequent casino trips while also living in the victim’s home without paying rent or household expenses, according to investigators.

Charlotte Regina Butler, 65, was arrested Thursday after a Miami-Dade Police investigation into the alleged financial exploitation of the elderly victim, whom she had cared for since about 2018.

According to an arrest report, Butler was added as an authorized signer on the victim’s Wells Fargo bank account to help manage her finances because the victim required assistance with daily care and financial affairs.

Investigators said subpoenaed bank records showed Butler made frequent cash withdrawals from the account at several local casinos, often weekly and sometimes multiple times in the same day.

Authorities estimated about $24,000 was withdrawn from ATMs associated with casinos.

Records obtained from Hialeah Park Casino allegedly showed Butler’s player account activity matched the dates and amounts of many of the withdrawals from the victim’s account, investigators said.

Investigators also determined that while Butler was withdrawing the victim’s money, she and her daughter lived in the victim’s Miami home without paying rent, utilities or cable bills, which continued to be paid using the victim’s funds.

Police said the only money deposited into the joint account came from the victim’s Social Security benefits or transfers from the victim’s personal accounts, and investigators found no evidence Butler repaid the withdrawn funds.

Butler was arrested July 16 and is charged with second-degree exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult involving between $10,000 and $50,000.

Court records show she was scheduled to make her first appearance in court Friday. A bond had not been set at the time of her arrest.

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