CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Camp UOTS staged its third annual Thrive Fest at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables over the weekend.

The nonprofit organization provides pediatric cancer survivors and their supporters with free helpful opportunities, as finishing cancer treatment can bring a new set of challenges to children and families.

Nearly 300 people attended Sunday’s event, which included empowerment, wellness workshops and a keynote address by thriving cancer survivor Elissa Kalver.

“There’s so much we can’t control, that we all know all too well, but there’s a lot of things that we can,” she said. “So, I start realizing that, not only having that mindset is helpful, but it’s more than that. It’s community, it’s days like today, coming together and being around people who honor.”

The event focused on rebuilding after finishing treatment, and its goal was to help young cancer survivors go from surviving to thriving.

For more information about Camp UOTS, click here.

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