HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Camillus House organization helped families in Homestead get prepared for the new school year.

The event helped residents from its Verde Gardens and Mother Seton Village communities on Saturday afternoon.

The celebration brought together families who previously experience homelessness and now have a stable place to call home.

It also featured food, games, and music, and created an uplifting day of connection and community.

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