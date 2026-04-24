MIAMI (WSVN) - A man waiting at a bus stop was chased across a street and stabbed multiple times after confronting a stranger who had inappropriately touched him, authorities said.

The suspect, 39-year-old Xavier Lavonne Johnson, was arrested following the attack Thursday near Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Deputies responded to the scene around 12:37 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back.

Investigators said Johnson approached the victim at the bus stop and touched him inappropriately.

When the victim confronted him, Johnson pulled out a knife and chased him across the street before catching up and stabbing him multiple times, authorities said.

The victim then directed deputies to the suspect’s location, telling them the attacker was hiding behind a nearby bus stop.

When officers approached, Johnson fled on foot, prompting a chase.

Deputies said they saw him discard an object before he was apprehended a short distance away.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators appears to show Johnson chasing the victim and making stabbing motions toward his back, according to the report.

Johnson faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting an officer without violence, according to the arrest report. Jail records show he was being held pending a bond hearing.

The victim’s condition has not been released. The investigation remains ongoing

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