MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline is offering customers on special ride in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

The rail service debuted its new Freedom Express train in partnership with America250.

The train was decked out to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. The 10-coach train features a patriotic, educational wrap depicting a timeline of U.S. history.

On Monday, several local heroes were among those who took part in the train’s first ride from Orlando to Miami.

“We have lots of first responders, what we like to call our hometown heroes: police, fire, ambulance drivers, medics, and so it’s pretty exciting to be able to celebrate them and all they do for our country,” said Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins.

The train started in Orlando and made its last stop in Downtown Miami before heading back.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.