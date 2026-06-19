MIAMI (WSVN) - A soccer showdown between Brazil and Haiti has many fans across South Florida excited.

On one side, Brazil is a historic superpower. On the other hand, Haiti is making its second World Cup appearance.

In Miami’s Boteco, 7News cameras captured fans and employees getting ready to enjoy Brazilian soccer and pride.

Fans had Brazilian soccer shirts and were cheering to the camera as they have high hopes for their team.

Come 8 p.m., staff members are waiting for Boteco to become fully packed as every seat is reserved. The restaurant’s parking lot has become an extended sitting area.

The match begins at 8:30 p.m.

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