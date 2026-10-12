MIAMI (WSVN) - A local organization that has helped children for over eight decades put together an event to show its support for future generations.

The “Wild About Kids” Gala helped raise money to support after-school education, mentorship, and sports programs for kids across South Florida.

Alex Rodriguez, the president of the Boys and Girls Club, said that 200,000 children have enrolled in the club, with 6,000 being involved every year.

“We talk about support, homework assistance, all the educational, but more importantly it’s that informal mentoring system that we have with our staff, with our people amongst themselves,” he said.

The gala highlighted the organization’s efforts to empower the youth, strengthen families and build futures.

Guests at the black-tie event enjoyed a silent auction, music, and saw the most meaningful moments from Miami-Dade’s youngest generation.

The ceremony’s highlight was a dance performance by the children.

“After school I go to Boys and Girls Club, then we have fun, I do my homework, they help me with my homework, make sure I’m OK,” said Summer Annel, a child involved in the organization.

The Boys and Girls Club has helped build relationships by giving gifts during the holiday season and promoting fun summer programs.

Generous donors fund the events.

“How important is their donation and other big donors?” said 7News reporter Lynn Martinez.

“We’re only as good as the folks that stand behind us and say, ‘Let’s make this happen,’ And without the Ansin [Foundation] support, we wouldn’t be able to make this happen. And they’re extremely integrated as a part of our organization. They’re an amazing family, and I know they don’t like a lot of the credit; they try to keep it low-key, but they’re an amazing family, and they really do a lot of things for us,” said Rodriguez.

WSVN and the Ansin Foundation are proud sponsors of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

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