SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Schools across Miami-Dade County are set to welcome students back for the 2025-2026 academic year, but some of them let students, teachers and parents meet a day early.

At Bowman Ashe/Doolin K-8 Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade, students have already headed out to make friends and meet their teachers, along with parents who were given an opportunity to sit down for meet-and-greets.

Staff made it clear that while there’s lots of learning to be had, there’s also lots of fun to be had as well.

Students of all ages were greeted by Blaze, the school’s mascot, just after they set foot on campus, Wednesday morning.

The school’s event aimed to help get students and parents accustomed and comfortable before the big day.

“You know, there’s always something about dropping off your child on the first day of school, and I always think getting to know your parents and your teachers the first day is nice, but if you can get to know them a little bit sooner, why not?” said Aryam Alvarez, the school’s principal. “So we kind of like to build that into our community and just open our doors for parents to come out.”

Bowman Ashe/Doolin is a magnet school, so students and parents were able to check out the school’s music program. Students also got their hands on VEX robotics and coding systems as part of the school’s robotics department, and they got to check out STEM science programs.

Later in the morning, 7News got a sneak peek inside of Ms. Plummer’s second grade classroom, where she got to meet her students, go over school uniform rules, school supply lists and much more.

Alvarez said she and her staff have been prepared to welcome the children all summer long, and she wants students and parents to know they’ve got nothing to worry about.

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