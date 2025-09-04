WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - No bond was given to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper accused of molesting his stepdaughter during his court appearance before a judge on Thursday.

FHP Cpl. Johan Garcia faces charges of molestation, engaging in sex acts with a child or family member and domestic violence. He was arrested Wednesday after allegedly molesting his now 17-year-old stepdaughter, with incidents dating back to when she was 12, according to police reports.

His wife, Liz Garcia, also arrested in connection to the case appeared before a judge as well. It’s unclear if she was given a bond.

Johan was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

He is set to face a judge on Friday for a final pre-trial hearing.

