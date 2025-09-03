WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and his wife have been arrested in connection with the molestation of his stepdaughter, authorities said.

FHP Cpl. Johan Garcia was taken into custody on Wednesday and is accused of molesting his now 17-year-old stepdaughter, with incidents dating back to when she was 12, according to police reports.

Garcia faces charges of molestation, engaging in sex acts with a child or family member and domestic violence.

His wife, Liz Garcia, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Both were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

