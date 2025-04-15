MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam footage captured the moments deputies assisted an early arrival at Miami International Airport.

Footage shows police arriving to locate a woman whose water broke near Checkpoint 1 in the pre-security area. 911 calls captured the moments after she went into labor.

“It’s alive! It’s alive?” one official could be heard saying.

“Yeah!” said another official.

“OK. Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on.”

“We got a boy!” said a nearby officer.

The 911 operator then got to work locating the ambulance to take the new mom and her baby to the hospital.

“Rescue 40, your ETA? A baby was delivered,” said a 911 operator.

“Rescue 40, we’re still approximately seven minutes out,” said a paramedic.

The baby boy was born in Terminal D, back in November. The baby was seen peeking out from a blanket in his mother’s arms as first responders patted him dry.

“Responding to Door 3, pregnant female. Possible miscarriage outside of Door 3 departures,” said a 911 dispatcher. “Door 3 departures, Rescue 40.”

“Rescue 40 copy, en enroute,” said a fire rescue official.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, immigration officers, and other first responders rushed to the mother’s aid just after 5:00 p.m. that evening. Both mother and child were then transported to a nearby hospital.

Airport employees told 7News the mother was in between flights when her water broke.

