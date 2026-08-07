MIAMI (WSVN) - Officer-worn body camera video captured the moments first responders dove into action after a boat overturned in Biscayne Bay with a famiily of four on board.

According to City of Miami Police Department, they received a call about a boat that had flipped over at was around 5 p.m. on July 31.

Upon their arrival, the police department’s Marine Patrol Unit found the family — a mother, father and two young children — treading in the water during rough weather.

Officers pulled the family aboard their boat to safety.

Miami Police Chief Edwin Lopez took to social media to post the video of the rescue and commended his officers for their work out on the waterways to keep people safe.

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