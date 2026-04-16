MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Disturbing new body camera footage released by Miami Beach Police shows the moments a woman approached officers after she was brutally attacked in December.

On Dec. 27, a woman and her fiancé were walking home from a club along the 900 block of Ocean Drive when, according to police, a man viciously attacked the other man before turning his focus on the woman. Police say that man forced the woman down to a building at 918 Ocean Drive, where she was sexually battered.

Body camera video obtained by 7News shows the moment that woman approached officers after escaping the violent attack.

“Then he forced me to have sex and I got away,” the victim told officers.

With her voice disguised, she recounts the sexual acts she was forced to commit on top of that building on the man to officers.

Police combed the streets in search of the suspect. The following day, he was taken into custody.

Surveillance video provided by Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, captured the start of the horrific crime, with the woman’s fiancé screaming for help before he was knocked out.

Another view captures the suspect forcing the woman to walk with him.

She’s then seen being led through the entrance of the building where the heinous act was committed.

“You’re going to kill me,” the woman is heard saying.

“No, I’m not,” the man told her.

The video goes on to show the man growing frustrated as the woman begged for mercy.

“No, I’m not. Shut up. You’re gonna listen, right?” he told her.

He walks the victim through a hallway inside before leading her up to the roof.

That’s where, according to the victim, he threatened to shoot her if she didn’t comply with his demands.

According to the arrest report, the woman bit the man’s penis to get away, leaving her clothing behind.

Surveillance footage shows the naked woman running down the hallway and fleeing the building.

The man would emerge a short time later, leaving with a noticeable limp.

Detectives managed to identify the man as 28-year-old Alix Innocent after, they say, he posted videos online where he bragged about committing the crime.

In one of those videos, Innocent claimed he was the victim of a crime and bragged about knocking a man out, mocking how he looked afterward and even showing the blood-soaked spot where he allegedly attacked man.

Police believe Innocent is guilty of terrorizing two South Beach tourists.

Innocent was charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.

Innocent remains behind bars with no bond and open criminal cases in both Miami-Dade and Broward County.

His trial is expected to begin sometime next month.

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