MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the disturbing moments after a man committed heinous crimes in Miami Beach, and police said he would go on to boast about his actions on social media.

The surveillance video provided by Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, captured the desperate cries for help from a man after he was viciously attacked by someone, as well as his fiancée running away after, police said, she was sexually battered, at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

“You heard a scream for help, two screams for help,” said Novick. “Followed by what appeared to be a naked woman exiting my neighbor’s property.”

Police said Novick’s security system captured the man they believe was responsible for committing the cruel acts.

“It was a heinous crime, very disturbing,” said Novick.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Alix Innocent, was later taken into custody.

The ordeal began that morning when, police said, a woman was walking home from a club with her fiancé near the 900 block of Ocean Drive.

That was when, detectives said, they were attacked by Innocent.

“Her fiancé was knocked out, left in a pool of blood, and she was forced to a nearby location, where she was sexually battered against her will,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

Police said another camera captured Innocent forcing the victim into a building at 918 Ocean Drive.

The victim is heard saying, “You’re going to kill me,” according to the arrest report. The man responded: “I’m not. Shut up! You’re going to listen, right?”

The victim then told police he forced her to go to the building’s rooftop and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t perform sex acts.

According to the report, the victim bit the man’s penis before running away.

That’s when, according to police, surveillance video captured Innocent leaving the building with an apparent limp while trying to track her down.

“I can confirm that that is our suspect. He tried to follow her, and he was apprehended the next day,” said Bess.

Innocent remains behind bars with no bond after he appeared before a judge, Monday.

“There’s probable cause for armed sexual battery. Count two, there’s probable cause for kidnapping. Both counts, no bond,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Investigators said they managed to identify Innocent after he posted an Instagram story bragging about knocking a man out on Ocean Drive.

“Our subject bragged about this on his Instagram stories,” said Bess.

Authorities said Innocent was wearing the same outfit he had on in the surveillance footage and had a backpack filled with marijuana and mushrooms when he was taken into custody.

Officials said Innocent was out on probation and had an active warrant in Broward County.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.