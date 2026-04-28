NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a police pursuit ended in northwest Miami-Dade and escalated to the point where deputies said they were forced to fire their weapons.

Deputies said the chaos on the streets of Miami-Dade began in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 71st Street on February 24, when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Mercedes-Benz.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old William Paulemon, decided not to stop and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit that ended a few blocks away on Northwest 17th Avenue and 87th Street when the driver ran a red light and crashed with another car.

MDSO chopper units hovered over the scene as the chaos unfolded.

At least one deputy quickly surrounds Paulemon’s vehicle. Still, before the deputy can get out of the car, Paulemon exits the car holding a firearm, leading to the deputy firing his weapon while still inside the unmarked sheriff’s vehicle, according to MDSO.

“Deputies were able to catch up to the vehicle at that time. They attempted to confront the subject. The [Robbery Intervention Detail] deputy involved in this officer-involved shooting discharge his firearm,” said MDSO’s Undersheriff Chris Carothers.

Paulemon was struck in the lower extremities and fell to the ground, dropping the firearm.

“I’m gonna shoot you again! Don’t [expletive] move,” yells the deputy who shot him.

Deputies quickly approach with their own guns drawn and make the arrest.

“Turn around, turn around,” the deputies said.

Handcuffs are quickly placed on the suspect’s hands.

Paramedics with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Paulemon to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Back at the scene, deputies said they recovered two weapons—one from the suspect’s hand and the other in his waistband.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

Officials said the civilian driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Paulemon is currently facing a slew of charges, including attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

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