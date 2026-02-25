NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic confrontation between deputies and a driver in Northwest Miami-Dade led to a shooting that sent the driver to the hospital, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the violent chain of events started with a traffic stop in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 71st Street, just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“[Deputies with the] Robbery Intervention Detail, or RID, unit were working this area,” said Miami-Dade County Undersheriff Chris Carothers.

Investigators said deputies tried to pull over a man in a black sedan, but the driver took off and led deputies on a pursuit. MDSO’s Aviation Unit followed the subject’s until it collided with another vehicle near Northwest 17th Avenue and 87th Street.

“The subject’s vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle. Thankfully, that civilian did not sustain any injuries,” said Carothers.

Deputies were then able to catch up to the subject.

“They attempted to confront the subject. The deputy involved in this officer-involved shooting did discharhe his duty firearm; the subject was struck in his lower extremities,” said Carothers.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the subject to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed as stable. 7News cameras were rolling as paramedics rushed the man into the emergency room.

Back at the scene of the shooting, 7News cameras captured the black sedan with its airbags deployed. Several unmarked police units were seen parked around the sedan.

Investigators said they were able to uncover two guns.

Carothers commended his deputies, saying he’s thankful they’re all OK.

“It’s a dangerous job, but I’m happy that our deputies are safe tonight, and the civilian that was involved in the crash from this fleeing subject was uninjured,” he said.

Detectives have not released the subject’s name or the charges he will be facing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this deputy-involved shooting.

