PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man in Palmetto Bay got quite the scare, thanks to a claws with more than just sharp claws.

Video posted online captured the bizarre encounter between the man, his dog and a blade-wielding crab.

The video showed the man’s dog sniffing at the crab, before it flashed a blade in its right claw.

When the man tried to pick it up, the crab swung at him.

He eventually managed to get a hold of it and took it into his backyard.

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