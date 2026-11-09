Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation have announced a full closure of parts of Biscayne Boulevard for construction on the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project.

Starting Monday and continuing on Tuesday, all travel lanes on Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast 11 Street and 13 Street will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers on southbound Biscayne Boulevard can:

Turn right on NE 13 Street, then turn left on NE 2 Avenue

Turn left on NE 8 Street to access Biscayne Boulevard

Drivers on northbound Biscayne Boulevard can:

Turn left on NE 11 Street, then turn right on NE 1 Avenue

Turn right on NE 14 Street to connect with Biscayne Boulevard



Additionally, there will be a full closure of Northwest 14th Street from Northwest Third Avenue and Seventh Avenue between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers on westbound Northwest 14 Street can:

Turn right at NW 3 Avenue, then turn left at NW 17 Street

Turn left at NW 7 Avenue to connect with NW 14 Street



Drivers on eastbound Northwest 14th Street can:

Turn left at NW 7 Avenue, then turn right at NW 17 Street

Turn right at NW 3 Avenue to connect with NW 14 Street



For more information about these closures, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.