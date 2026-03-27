MIAMI (WSVN) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami unveiled a new tech center humming with potential.

The Allen Family Teen Tech Center located at 550 NW 42nd Avenue is a first-of-its-kind in the national Big Brothers Big Sisters network, which will let teens step into a high-tech room filled with robots, recording equipment and computers.

“It gives our littles, our kids and families an opportunity to be exposed to the latest in technology so they can have post-secondary success,” said Gale Nelson, the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami.

Thursday’s grand opening showed off the center’s resources that will help teens adventure down paths toward careers they never dreamed of.

“It’s still unbelievable to me. I feel so speechless considering how much stuff there is,” said Atticus Borge, a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Students at the center will get hands-on experience learning coding, robotics, digital media and music production.

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