CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida families came together to make a splash in Coral Gables.

Baptist Health West Kendall Hospital hosted a Splash Day on Sunday at their corporate offices on San Remo Avenue.

The event featured raffles, swimming evaluations, and many different activities, while helping families stay safe around water through hands-on education and community resources.

“For those that don’t know, drowning is the number one preventable death here in Florida, so we are here to educate our community on water, sun, and safety,” said Cynthia Umana, manager at Baptist Health West Kendall Hospital.

Organizers said the event recognizes the month of May, which is Water Safety Awareness Month.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.