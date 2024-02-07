MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a deadly day on the job for an AT&T worker in Miami Beach.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along West 24th Street, near Regatta Avenue, Wednesday afternoon. The victim’s body was seen covered with a yellow tarp.

The incident reportedly occurred just after 1:15 p.m.

Workers in the area were seen distraught and hugging each other.

A support dog was brought in to comfort other workers.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, it remains unclear what happened, as Miami Beach Police continue to investigate.

