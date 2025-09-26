MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one student is in the hospital after another student shared candy with friends at an after-school program in Miami Springs.

According to officials, a student brought some candy to an after-school program at Miami Springs Elementary School, passing some of it around to multiple other students.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said a student in the program shared some candy with classmates, causing them to become ill.

Four students were medically treated by paramedics and at least one was taken to a local area hospital.

7SkyForce flew above the scene as the ambulance left the school.

Students and parents were caught off-guard by the sudden presence of first responders.

“I saw three police in front of a regular car,” said Alan Monoz, a student.

“I come to pick up my kids and then I just find out there’s fire rescue everywhere and police so I have no idea what’s going on,” said Daniel Norris, a parent.

Some parents worried by the school’s lack of communication right after it happened.

“I’m a little concerned because I didn’t hear anything from the school,” said Serena Ruiz, a parent.

The school district released a statement that reads:

At M-DCPS, the well-being and safety of our students is our biggest priority.

It wasn’t the district’s only scare on campus with students being hospitalized.

Five students at Pinecrest Glades Academy were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a student brought an edible.

“The age range between the patients is 14 to 16 years of age,” said a dispatcher.

The school made a post on social media informing parents to check their email.

“They haven’t told me anything,” said a parent.

Relatives got word from others to pick up their children for an early dismissal.

The Florida Charter School Alliance explained in a statement stating “a student… brought a food item to campus which was shared with others.”

It goes on to say “some students who consumed it began experiencing adverse reactions.”

Those students were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Officials there say the students are with their parents and in good condition.

Authorities said Friday afternoon they’re investigating that incident but, due to the students being intoxicated and receiving medical attention, they have not determine who brought the good and what was in it.

Back in Miami Springs, the condition of each child affected is unclear as of Friday night.

M-DCPS officials said their police department and school administration are investigating.

