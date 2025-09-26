WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least five children were taken to the hospital after what fire rescue officials described as a medical incident at Pinecrest Glades Academy in West Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units on Friday morning responded to the school, located at 15250 SW 8th St., following a call that was upgraded to a level one mass casualty incident.

In a message sent to families, school officials said a student had brought a food item to campus and shared it with others. Several students who consumed it experienced adverse reactions, prompting the emergency response.

The message goes on to read:

“This matter is also under investigation by law enforcement. Please rest assured that we are taking every necessary step to address this unfortunate situation and to ensure the continued safety of our students.”

Officials with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital confirmed it received five teenage patients in good condition. The students were with their parents and were being treated in the hospital’s pediatric emergency room.

Officials did not disclose what the food item was.

The school urged parents to remind their children about the seriousness of their actions, noting that what may seem like a simple choice can lead to severe consequences, including potential criminal charges and disciplinary measures.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened at the school.

