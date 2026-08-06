MIAMI (WSVN) - A police pursuit ended with at least one person in custody.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units began following the vehicle in the area of State Road 826 and Northwest 57th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities discussed using a grappler but decided against it due to being on the highway.

The pursuit continued along the Gratigny Parkway and it drove southbound until it ended in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 19th Avenue in Miami.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing deputies pointing their guns at the car as it neared a home.

Soon after, the men inside the car exited and at least one of them was taken into custody.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.