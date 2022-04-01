MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman with a gun and a fancy mask straight out of a comic book tried to rob a gas station convenience store in Miami Gardens, and her crime spree did not end there, police said.

Surveillance video captured the suspect as she strolled into the Mobil mart at the corner of Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday morning.

The gun-toting bandit, identified as 24-year-old Mandy Marlene Moore, was wearing a silver mask and long black gloves. The rest of her attire was all black, making her resemble Catwoman.

Store manager Mohammed Zaman said he was working in the middle of the store when the woman walked in, and he knew something wasn’t right.

“She told me, ‘Give me $500 or I’ll shoot you,” he said.

After she threatened him, Zaman said, he quickly went inside the bulletproof cashier’s corner and locked the door.

“I called police right away. Then she left,” he said.

But police said Moore would pounce on another victim. They said she headed to a shopping strip down the street from the gas station and tried to rob another man.

Officers said they caught up with her about a half a mile away.

In court Friday, Moore had a special request for Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“Can I have that thing, house arrest?” she said.

She faces two counts of attempted armed robbery while wearing a mask.

“Yes, I’ll never do that again,” she told the judge.

Back at the Mobil Mart, Zaman said he is spending more time inside the store’s secure space.

“Thank God I was inside. If I was outside, she might kill me,” he said.

Zaman said the city needs to focus on making this area safer, adding crimes like this are happening too often. He said he wants more crime prevention and protection.

“Better protection, we need it. It’s always happening in this area,” he said.

With no prior arrests, Moore’s request was granted. She will remain on house arrest after she is released from jail while she waits for her next day in court.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.