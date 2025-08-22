COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami unveiled sculptures to honor migrants and refugees at a popular religious spot in Coconut Grove.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski on Friday blessed the two sculptures, titled “Angels Unaware” and “Be Welcoming,” at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, located at 3609 S Miami Ave.

Wenski, along with Miguel Fernandez, whose family foundation donated the artworks to the archdiocese, said that welcoming immigrants is not a political issue, but rather a part of their Christian duty.

“We’re in the same boat. We’re all immigrants of some type or another, and we should see them not as threats, but maybe strangers, but strangers that should be embraced as brothers and sisters,” said Wenski.

“No better place [to put it] than ‘La Ermita de la Caridad,'” said Fernandez.

The Archbishop said Our Lady of Charity welcomed refugees and immigrants from Cuba and other nations during many periods of American history.

“I think the politicians that the campaign is aimed at have called me far left. I’m a capitalist. I’ve been a Republican all of my life. I am neither a Republican or Democrat today,” said Fernandez.

The two statues were chosen to be installed at the shrine as tributes to the human dignity of migrants and refugees.

“Both parties have used the issue of immigration to control and preserve power, and at the expense of those people that live in this community,” said Fernandez.

Wenski said the statues represent all immigrants.

“It’s a statue that represents immigrants of all types,” said Wenski. “It’s a replica of a statue that has been placed in the Vatican in the St. Peter’s Square.

The archbishop added that he hopes the statue will serve as a beacon of hope for the South Florida community.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.