MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami celebrated the 50th anniversary of Archbishop Thomas Wenski’s priestly ordination.

The milestone marked 50 years of faithful service, spiritual leadership, and advocacy for immigrants, the poor, and vulnerable communities, both locally and abroad.

On Thursday, Wenski spoke to 7News about his past and future.

“I’ve always had a ministry that involved me with people on the margins, if you will,” said Wenski.

After being ordained as a priest on May 15, 1976, Wenski immediately went to work with Miami’s Haitian community and kept moving.

“I had kind of a circuit ride that took me from Homestead in the south to Ft. Pierce in the north, out to Immokalee in the west, including West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Delray [Beach], and Pompano [Beach],” said Wenski.

Wenski returned to South Florida in 2010 as the Archdiocese of Miami’s fourth archbishop.

“This is a significant event not only in my own life, but in the life of this local church,” said Wenski.

Over the years, Wenski met Pope John Paul II during his visit to Miami, traveled to the Vatican under Pope Benedict, then served Pope Francis, and now under Pope Leo.

“Hopefully, in the next couple of years, we may be graced with a visit from another pope,” said Wenski.

As an advocate of immigrants, Archbishop Wenski’s years in South Florida have meant support for the Cuban community, even taking him to the island nation after Hurricane Lili.

“I worked with immigrants all my life because my father himself was an immigrant, and that perhaps gave me the empathy to work with immigrants,” said Wenski.

Wenski’s motorcycle rides have raised money for the less fortunate.

“It brings attention to the poor and, in the case of my motorcycle rides, to the St. Luke’s Center, which is a center run by Catholic charities to help people that are struggling with addictions, either drug or alcohol addictions,” said Wenski.

Recently, Wenski rallied for immigrants detained at the South Florida detention facility, also known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

“I’m taking a moral stance. I will say let’s make America great, but that doesn’t mean make America mean. And that is not politics,” said Wenski.

The detention center recently announced its closure in early May.

“It was a boondoggle since the day it began, wasted over half a billion dollars,” said Wenski.

In recognition of the occasion, the United States House of Representatives also honored Archbishop Wenski with a Congressional Record tribute presented by Carlos A. Giménez.

“Fifty years later, I feel some aches and pains in the body; other than that, my mind is that of a 20-year-old. Which I have to watch over so I don’t get into trouble,” said Wenski.

The Pope has asked Wenski to continue to serve the Archdiocese.

“So far, he has told me to stay the course and hang in there until further notice. When that notice comes, I will welcome the new guy, and I’ll try to help him out if I am still able to,” said Wenski.

The special Mass of Thanksgiving will take place at the Cathedral of St. Mary on Friday at 6.30 p.m. in the same place where he was ordained.

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