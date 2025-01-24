MIAMI (WSVN) - Apple’s newest store opened Friday at the Miami Worldcenter, attracting crowds from around the globe who waited hours for the chance to visit.

The store, featuring an Art Deco-inspired design and an outdoor courtyard garden, is the latest addition to downtown Miami’s 27-acre mixed-use retail and residential development.

Excited customers rushed in when the doors opened, making purchases within minutes.

The new store offers the first dedicated Apple Pickup area in Miami, making it easier for customers to buy online and collet their orders in-store.

The store is the 10th Apple location in Miami, and employees say it may be the best one yet.

