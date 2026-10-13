(WSVN) - A pair of special walks are set to take place to help raise awareness about breast cancer.

With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society is raising awareness about metastatic breast cancer, which can spread quickly through the body and is normally treated with chemotherapy, radiation and other types of therapies, through their Making Strides Walk event.

The first walk is set to take place on Oct. 17 at 7 a.m. at the Amerant Bank Arena, with 7News Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez set to attend the event.

A second walk on Oct. 24 will start at 7 a.m. at loanDepot Park, with 7News anchors Tavares Jones and Alex De Armas taking part.

The event will honor patients and raise money for breast cancer research.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of the American Cancer Society.

If you would like to show your support for those affected by breast cancer, you can learn how to register for each walk or donate at these links:

LoanDepot Park Making Strides Walk

Amerant Bank Arena Making Strides Walk

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