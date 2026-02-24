MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 was taken out of service this week after maintenance crews discovered bullet holes on the aircraft’s wing following a flight from Colombia, the airline confirmed.

The damage was found during a routine post-flight inspection at Miami International Airport on Monday, after the plane completed the return leg of a round-trip between Miami and Medellín, Colombia.

The aircraft had flown from Miami to José María Córdova International Airport in Medellín on Sunday, remained overnight, then departed, landing in Miami at approximately 10:24 a.m. the following morning.

It was only after passengers had deplaned that ground crews spotted puncture marks on the right aileron, a flight control surface on the wing that governs the aircraft’s roll and balance.

No injuries were reported, and pilots did not flag any in-flight issues during either leg of the trip.

American Airlines released a statement acknowledging the damage.

“Following a routine inspection, our teams identified a puncture to the exterior of one of our aircraft in Medellín, Colombia,” the airline said. “The aircraft was immediately removed from service for further inspection and repair. We will work closely with all relevant authorities to investigate this incident.”

The airline did not say whether the damage was sustained on the ground in Medellín or during flight. Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or confirmed the origin of the gunfire.

