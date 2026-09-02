MIAMI (WSVN) - Local leaders are speaking out against the property tax cut proposal that will appear on voter’s ballots in November.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials joined forces outside a library in Downtown Miami on Wednesday to launch the campaign against the amendment, saying it could be financially devastating for some cities and counties.

“Amendment 3 is deceiving, deceptive. It’s being presented as a simple tax cut, but it doesn’t eliminate the cost of providing the services that our communities depend upon,” said Levine Cava.

Under the proposed amendment, the homestead exemption for primary residences would increase from $50,000 currently to $150,000 in 2027. It will rise again to $250,000 in 2028.

Supporters, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, say roughly 92% of homeowners statewide will see a tax cut and it will be a relief for their wallets.

“That’s a massive amount of folks that are going to have this major lifeline where they’re not going to have to worry about doing that,” he said during an event.

But local leaders say residents rely heavily on the revenue that property taxes generates and if the tax cut were to pass, it would mean less money for communities.

“Roads and bridges and our stormwater infrastructure, our flood protection, parks, libraries, after-school programs, public transit, and other neighborhood services could all face difficult cuts and that’s what’s at stake for us right here in Miami-Dade and across South Florida,” said Levine Cava.

Others who joined Levine Cava said estimates show counties like Miami-Dade and Broward would stand to lose millions in tax revenue.

“In just the first year this passes, we’re going to be losing close to $200 million in tax revenue. The second year is upwards of $340 million. How are we going to do our services? How are we going to be able to fund police and fire?” said Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis.

“I can tell you that in the village of Pinecrest over the first five years, our revenue will be decreased by $15 million. And there’s no discussion about how we will replace that revenue,” said Village of Pinecrest Mayor-Elect Shannon del Prado.

Voters will decide on the amendment on Nov. 3. It needs 60% majority vote to pass.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.