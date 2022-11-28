OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Cyber Monday is the day people look for deals online and experts predict this year to be the busiest Cyber Monday ever.

As the money-saving extravaganza gets underway, employees at Amazon elaborate on the process of ordering online to get those packages to the doors of consumers.

Inside the Opa-Locka Mega Center, located at 14000 NW 37th Ave., employees are soaking hard to get orders out of the warehouse and into the hands of online shoppers nationwide.

Owen Torres, a spokesperson with Amazon, welcomed 7News to “Santa’s little workshop in Miami” to get the inside scoop on what happens behind the scenes at the 855,000-square-foot building.

“So, this is a robotics fulfillment center,” said Torres. “We have some really cool technology that our employees work with. Robots bring in the yellow pods where you see some lights [that indicate] a customer purchasing an order.”

At the fulfillment center, employees pick out the items that customers order online which then get shipped to sortation centers.

“After it leaves this particular facility, it’s going to a sorting center where we separate all of our orders by zip code,” said Torres. “From there it is either picked up from a delivery partner, such as USPS, or it gets delivered from Amazon Logistics, which is our infamous vans that drop off your orders in front of your doorsteps.”

The Amazon warehouse in Opa-Locka is the only facility of its kind in Miami-Dade County.

“This is the only robotic fulfillment center in [the area],” said Torres. “All the items in [in the yellow pods contain] toys to Alexa devices, for example. Anything from Christmas decorations is stored here. You’ll see some technology that points at a light in a specific pod for [employees] to pull the item and store it in a bin to get packed into a box, off to your front door steps.”

These warehouses are open 24 hours a day, Torres shared how everyone in the company prepares for Cyber Monday.

“We’ve been preparing for Cyber Monday for months now,” said Torres. “Starting in the year, getting all the different orders and items in. As you can see we have some really cool products that are on sale for Cyber Monday — great deals. All of that is in here and we’ve just been getting ready to get those in and deliver smiles for you guys.”

As for how many orders this warehouse might receive on Cyber Monday, Torres said it can be difficult to know for sure.

“It’s unpredictable day by day, but what I can tell you [is] this particular facility can ship up to a million packages a day, and usually around Cyber Monday we’re either close to it or, if not, pretty near to shipping out a million,” said Torres.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.