(WSVN) - Adobe Analytics estimates Americans will shell out $11.2 billion this Cyber Monday, a potential increase of more than 5% from last year’s shopping extravaganza.

“I’m planning to buy a laptop [but] if I get more discounts then I’ll end up buying more stuff,” said Shaherin Hossaien, who is preparing for the money-saving online event.

Even in the midst of persistently high inflation consumers may meet Adobe’s spending predictions with Black Friday offering some insight.

The company reports that online Black Friday sales exceeded $9.1 billion alone which is a new record.

“We’re looking for the sales, pinching the pennies but we’re making it happen,” said Shannon Stoven, another Cyber Monday shopper.

“Inflation really impacted it a lot. That’s why I was waiting for Cyber Monday to grab that discount,” said Hossaien.

When it comes to enticing consumers to spend even more, marketing experts predict retailers will bundle deals and capitalize on FOMO or fear of missing out. Aaron Lawry from the University of Purdue explains.

“For example, retailers may encourage you to buy a pair of earbuds along with the laptop to save even more money. And to use fear of missing out by telling you, ‘oh if you don’t buy these earbuds, you don’t really get to experience the full depth of this laptop experience,'” said Lawry.

While the Cyber Monday deals may look good, analysts said internet browser extension services are a quick and easy way to find additional coupon codes to earn more savings.

