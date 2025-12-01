MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in downtown Miami have given the all clear after they checked out a suspicious package that was discovered near a federal building.

The Miami Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called Monday morning to check out the small orange package found in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, located near Northwest First Avenue and Third Street.

Officers shut down Northwest First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets while they removed the package. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

