AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An Aventura softball game ended with a player hospitalized and another facing an aggravated battery charge after police said a man struck an opponent in the head with a metal baseball bat during a fight.

Roberto Araujo, 41, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to an Aventura Police arrest report.

Officers responded to Waterways Park shortly before 9:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight with injuries during a softball league game.

Investigators said a verbal dispute between two teams escalated into a physical confrontation involving multiple players.

During the scuffle, Araujo allegedly grabbed a metal baseball bat and struck another player in the back of the head.

The victim suffered a head injury and was transported to Aventura Hospital under a Level 1 trauma alert, police said.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Araujo swing the bat toward the victim before leaving the park in a vehicle.

Police later located the vehicle and detained Araujo during a traffic stop on Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video from the park showed Araujo approaching the fight, grabbing a metal bat and striking the victim in the head.

Araujo was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

During a bond court appearance, a judge found probable cause and set bond at $7,500.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.