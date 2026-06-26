MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of high schoolers in Miami is clocking in for summer.

Eighty Achieve scholars took part in Achieve Miami’s annual Best Look Forward event. The local education nonprofit organization aims to prepare students for life after graduation.

“Simple things like how to introduce yourself, what is an elevator pitch, what to wear to an interview versus maybe going into the first day of work, so just some of the common things that you think are common sense, our students kind of struggled with understanding how to represent themselves in that way,” said Lauren Bien-Aime with Achieve Miami.

The jam-packed day delivered heavy-hitting professional workshops for students.

From one-on-one career coaching to critical networking skills, students received invaluable lessons to help them find their path to success.

“You have a lot of people that surround you with positivity, people that are there for you, and being part of Achieve is comfortable. It gives me motivation to keep going and never give up,” said Rasiah Worthen, a Booker T. Washington Senior High School student.

Students were also treated to personalized styling sessions inside H&M. The retail giant sponsors the major shopping spree.

“I’ve shopped at H&M before, so I kind of know my way around the store, and I know what they sell; it’s usually my style. It’s a really good experience so far, I’ll see if they have a bigger size in these,” said X’ion Thomas, a student at Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

While working within a $100 budget, each student walked away with a complete, interview-ready wardrobe. They’ll also have fresh looks for college admissions and high-profile internships.

“My color has always been olive green. I feel like it’s a very empowering color. ” It asserts some type of comfort when walking into the room,” said Thomas.

The transformation, along with the workshops, provides students with the right gear and guidance to set them up for the future.

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