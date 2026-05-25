MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Solemn Memorial Day ceremonies took place across South Florida to honor America’s fallen service members, marking the holiday with moments of silence and salute.

From Miami Beach to Deerfield Beach, communities paused on Monday to honor the women and men who have their lives for their country.

Veterans’ groups and city gathered at the War Memorial outside the Miami Beach Police headquarters to honor the women and men in uniform who never made it home.

“Memorial Day is a sacred reminder that the freedoms that we enjoy. the ability to gather as a community, to speak freely, to raise our families, to worship, to vote and to live in peace were secured by generations of Americans who answered the call to serve and who never returned home,” said Miami Beach City Manager Eric Carpenter.

“It’s one of the few days that our nation takes a pause and remembers those that come before us who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom that we have in our country,” said Army vet Jackie Tam.

The gathering on Washington Avenue and 11th Street was one of many ceremonies that brought South Floridians together to pay tribute to those in the amed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In North Miami, families gathered in remembrance and gratitude, as they paid tribute through speakers, presentations and community reflection.

“If it wasn’t for them, right now we wouldn’t be here, we’d be in the axis of war and other things,” said Anthony, a young North Miami resident.

In Miami Gardens, Memorial Day carried the name of one of their own: U.S. Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson.

A Miami Gardens resident and Army Special Forces soldier, Johnson was killed during an ambush in Niger in 2017. The city’s annual brekfast honored his legacy and the brave women and men of the armed forces.

“Memorial Day is more than a barbecue; it’s to honor our fallen,” said Kawanda Johnson, the slain soldier’s mother.

Heartfelt tributes also drew holiday weekend crowds north of the county line, like a ceremony at Lauderdale Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Among the attendees were veterans who lived to tell their stories, like U.S. Air Force veteran Steve Shirley.

“I retired out of the Air Force down at Homestead back in 2000 with 22 years, and so, that was my life for many years,” he said.

But this day specifically is about those who never made it home, like the contemporaries of 105-year-old Donald Dennis, who served in the Pacific in World War II and went on to see years of ceremonies.

Well-attended morning tributes were also held in Davie and Pompano Beach.

Viernam vet Jim Byewalec took time to honor his buddy Chuck Lowry.

“I’ve got his picture here. We went in on the ‘buddy plan’ they had back then,” said Byewalec.

Lowry did not make it home, but his friend and so many others showed up for him and many others like him.

Monday’s ceremonies were the culmination of a weekend that began with awe-inspiring spectacles and displays of patriotism from Fort Lauderdale Beach to Miami Beach.

Thousands of people, both young and young at heart, hit the shoreline as they marked this Memorial Day weekend, South Florida style.

From the Thunderbirds to the Golden Knights, the Hyundai Air & Sea Show showcased all six branches of the military, in the air and on the water, just off Ocean Drive on Miami Beach.

“Meeting all the service members, it’s awesome, knowing that he’s going to be part of the family,” said an attendee whose son will be joining the armed forces.

Meanwhile, the City of Fort Lauderdale hosted its annual Great Anerican Beach Party at Las Olas Oceanside Park, kicking off the unofficial start of the summer.

“Thank you so much for your service. I can’t say enough, and I’m proud to be an American,” said attendee Simone Argy.

“We have to accept the day and [remember] what it’s for,” said another attendee.

As families waved flags and honored the country’s fallen heroes, these events have become a tradition for many families.

“I’m really happy that my mom brought us here,” said attendee Emma Hanrahan.

It’s an annual tradition that has inspired the younger generation to pay it forward with service.

“As someone who’s going to the Air Force Academy, I’m really excited to see all the different planes, to see all the military members who were here,” said an air show attendee. “It’s really inspiring for someone who’s going to be joining them.”

The event in Miami Beach also included a wreath laying ceremony and a gun salute. These tributes’ message was the same: remember the fallen, honor their families and never forget their sacrifice.

“I just want to thank every single one of our service members for the good work that they do, you know, keeping us safe,” said an attendee in Broward.

Click here for a list of local Memorial Day events.

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