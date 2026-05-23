FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A party in Fort Lauderdale involving live music and classic cars kicked off the summer ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The city hosted its annual Great American Beach Party at Las Olas Oceanside Park on Saturday as a way to start the summer.

Attendees at the event shared their thoughts with 7News.

“I’m really happy that my mom brought us here,” said an attendee.

“It’s become a tradition for our family, just something to do for the Memorial Day weekend,” said Britni Kurtz.

Families came out to enjoy all the activities.

“I like going on the splash pad and listening to the music,” said an attendee.

“How many times have you gone down the waterslide?” asked 7News reporter.

“Twenty,” said the attendee.

The event featured vendors, live music, and classic cars.

“Everybody has a story about it. You know my grandma had one or things like that,” said an attendee.

Patriotic ceremonies were held at the event, such as a para-commando parachute jump, which landed on the sand.

“When they first came down, they were going in circles; they had smoke, so that was really cool,” said an attendee.

As part of the Memorial Day weekend, the event also served as an opportunity to honor those who served our country.

“We have to take the day for what it’s for, and that’s remember them,” said an attendee.

For many, it’s not just a show, but something very personal.

“Thank you so much for your service. I can’t say enough, and I’m proud to be an American,” said an attendee.

The scheduled festivities are scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Those attending the event are advised to keep in mind that there will be heavy traffic, as there are several road closures along the beach.



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