OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - From the sea to the sky, South Florida is gearing up for some fun in the sun this Memorial Day weekend.

Across Miami-Dade to Broward County, there will be plenty to do as several events are scheduled to take place over the weekend.

Fort Lauderdale is hosting their Great American Beach Party on Saturday along Las Olas Boulevard. Activities at the event include a sand sculpting contest, car show, live music and many activities for children

There will also be a parachute jump followed by a formal military tribute.

Over in Miami Beach, there will be inspiration in the sky as several military teams from the Thunderbirds to the B-2 bombers will fly over the beach during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson is one of the pilots who will be taking to the skies over South Beach this weekend.

“The Thunderbirds’ mission is to inspire,” he said. “A lot of us on the team now were once the kids at the fence watching these shows, watching the Thunderbirds, and that’s what sparked this interest to serve our country and take on this flying career, so we’re hoping that we’ll find folks who want to replace us someday.”

This year’s celebration promises to be bigger and better than ever as America celebrates 250 years of freedom.

“We want to show the American public what a team can accomplish with a unified goal and with service before self,” said Larson.

For information on Fort Lauderdale’s Great American Beach Party click here. For information on the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach click here.

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