MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach residents and visitors enjoyed the second and final day of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show.

The show of jets and military vessels happened at Lummus Park.

Attendees were able to enjoy powerboat racing and elite aerial demonstrations headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Organizers said the event serves as a way to honor the nation’s military while doubling as the official kickoff for America’s 250th birthday.

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