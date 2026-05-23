MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Military teams, from the Thunderbirds to the Golden Knights, took over the skies during Memorial Day weekend in South Florida style.

It’s all a part of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show that was held in Miami Beach. The event showcased all six branches of the military.

Attendees at the event spoke to 7News.

“As someone who’s going to the Air Force Academy, I’m really excited to see all the different planes and to see all the military members who were here. It’s really inspiring for someone who’s gonna be joining them,” said an attendee.

“Meeting all the service members, it’s awesome, knowing that he is going to be part of the family,” said an attendee.

The event is one of a kind.

“The show is phenomenal, we really enjoy it,” said an attendee.

Rita Case, president, CEO, and owner of the Rick Case Automotive Group, shared with 7News the motivation behind the event.

“The reason Hyundai is sponsoring this is to honor those men and women who have the ultimate pass for our freedom,” said Case.

This year, some have their eyes set on the 920th Rescue Wing’s combat search and rescue demo.

“To see all these amazing Air Force assets so up close and all in one location, I mean, Miami Beach is just the perfect venue for this,” said pilot Maj. Elizabeth Piowaty.

“Being able to fly our bodies close together to make those formations and fly our parachutes close together takes a lot of teamwork and coordination,” said an army official.

The pilots soared across the skies as attendees watched.

“Fun fun time, the airplanes are real loud and it’s really cool to see them zip around and right off the beach, go swimming, cool off, fun time,” said an attendee.

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